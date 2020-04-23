Illustrating and changing Rodari’s endings: the challenge
The library in Gavirate is offering children and teenagers the opportunity to play with two of his telephone tales, which are set on the shores of Lake Varese
Gavirate library’s latest “virtual” event is dedicated to children and teenagers and to the great poet, educator and writer of children’s books, Gianni Rodari.
The starting point is one hundred years since the birth of Rodari (who was born in 1920) and the fact that the great man lived part of his youth right here, on the shores of Lake Varese.
“In fact, two of his telephone tales are set right here, in Gavirate,” the librarians point out. They are referring to La donnina che contava gli starnuti (The little girl who counted sneezes) and A comprare la città di Stoccolma (The man who bought the city of Stockholm).
Starting with these, the children and teenagers have a double challenge: to read both tales (for those who do not have the book, the first is here and the second is here). “Then, using all your imagination, you should try to illustrate them,” the librarians suggest. “And for anyone who wants to play, Rodari-style, we have another idea: try to imagine a different ending to these two stories.”
This is what Gianni Rodari did with many of the stories in his book entitled, not by chance, Tante storie per giocare (Many Stories for Playing). “Have fun. We look forward to receiving your drawings and endings!”
Contributions can be sent to biblioteca@comune.gavirate.va.it.
