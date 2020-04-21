Learning how to manage anger: Children reading to children
Pietro (5) and Alessandra (9) enthusiastically read D'Allancé's illustrated story for the newsletter of the network of 44 libraries in the Valle dei Mulini
“What could be nicer than stories in children’s books? Having them read by children themselves!”
Today, 16 April, the Valle dei Mulini library service has handed over the running of its newsletter for young readers to two children: Pietro, 5, and Alessandra, 9, from Cantello, who are reading aloud, and with great enthusiasm, “Che rabbia”, the illustrated book by Mireille D’Allancé that teaches children (and not only them) a good way to learn how to recognise and manage anger, one of the most difficult emotions. Especially at this time of being forced to stay locked up at home.
There are already a dozen “literary newsletters”, which have been posted by the Valle dei Mulini library service (of which 44 public libraries in Varese Province are a part) on its Facebook page and on its brand new YouTube channel.
This development in the use of social media involves librarians who want to maintain a more active contact with their readers, especially with the young ones, and continue together to cultivate a passion for reading, each from their own home.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su L'amore per il fiume non si ferma, nonostante il Coronavirus nascono le “Vedette dell’Olona”
Giorgio Martini Ossola su "Qual è il paese lombardo con il nome più assurdo?"
Felice su Il "grazie" della Lombardia a tutti i paesi che ci hanno aiutato nella lotta al Coronavirus
Maurizio Parisi su Monti risponde ad Astuti: "Il 62% delle Rsa non ha contagi"
Fresapo su Il "grazie" della Lombardia a tutti i paesi che ci hanno aiutato nella lotta al Coronavirus
Paolo52 su Monti risponde ad Astuti: "Il 62% delle Rsa non ha contagi"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.