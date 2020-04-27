“Orientaserie”, the website that evaluates TV series according to their educational value, is here

Today, Orientaserie, the website that provides information about, and evaluates TV series ( www.orientaserie.it ), has gone online.

It has come from an idea of the citizens media association, AIART, and has been created in collaboration with the Masters in International Screenwriting and Production, of Milan’s Catholic University, and with Corecom (the Regional Communications Committee), in Lombardy; the aim of the website is to be a useful resource for parents and educators who want to learn about the world of TV series.

“The world of TV series is constantly evolving, and is full of new services and products that are difficult to keep up with,” explained Stefania Garassini, the President of AIART Milano. “For this reason, we felt it was important to create a resource that was easy to consult, well documented and reliable.”

“Corecom has always been committed to protecting minors with respect to the audio-visual sector,” said its President, Marianna Sala. “We noticed a gap in the world of TV series. For this reason, we immediately agreed to the proposal for specific research on the subject, with the aim of helping families, teachers and anyone involved in education to understand, judge and choose from the numerous TV series, which are often high quality, and focus on issues that are also quite difficult in terms of content and narrative structure, as well as emotionally complex.”

Orientaserie publishes reviews by critics and experts, and promotes content suitable for family viewing, providing the necessary information to evaluate the most popular products and, therefore, to be able to express an initial, well-founded and credible judgment, choosing what to watch critically and consciously. The reviews offer a summarised judgment and a detailed analysis, which takes into consideration the various seasons of each series.

“We hope the site becomes a point of reference for anyone involved with kids, in some way,” Armando Fumagalli, the director of the MISP at the Catholic University, concluded. “Today, some series are extremely sophisticated, for better or worse. Speaking with full knowledge about the characters and the plot can be the beginning of a fruitful dialogue in the family, even for the more difficult topics that are normally left unmentioned.”

http://www.orientaserie.it