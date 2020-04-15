The night of Sarajevo, half a century ago. And from that moment on, Ignis was a legend

Sarajevo, the beginning and the end. Sarajevo and the magic night, the one when Ignis Varese became legend. Let’s go back exactly fifty years, April 9th, 1970: in Sarajevo there is the Champions’ Cup final, a trophy that until then was the concern of Soviet teams and Real Madrid, with the only winning incursion of Milan in ’66.

And also that time, the Red Army is the main contender for the title, a name that alone is scary, even more if the opponent, also strong, is making its debut in a match like this. Of course, Varese is not there by chance: it has already won an Intercontinental (in ’66) and a Cup Winners’ Cup (in ’67) as well as three national titles. But the Cup of Champions is a huge thing, especially if you’re facing the battleship of Belov and members. True: in the quarter final round, in the face of a clear KO in Moscow, Ignis reacted with an amazing internal victory, 79-59 led by a wonderful Jones (30 points), “the Cup American” who will instead be the protagonist (despite himself and no fault of his own) in negative in Sarajevo.

But a final is precisely another matter. At Skenderija, a brand-new sports stadium, there are over 6,000 people, at least 300 coming from the Pre-Alps by plane, with the neutral public ready, however, to give strength to the Ignis led by coach Aza Nikolic, born in that city. And it was precisely the classic “wings of enthusiasm” that drove the Gialloblu throughout the entire first half: Varese immediately took the lead and remained ahead with a discreet authority until the “experience hit” of the Soviets by coach Alachachan. Inside Medvedev, man of the bench, just to catch the panther Jones, and the move works: brawl and double expulsion, but the American Gialloblu is much more important in the economy of the match. More: Dino Meneghin, a young man already big but not yet a Myth (yes, capital), already has three fouls and this is a nice rebus since on the other side the pivot Andreev is relentless.

So Varese lost ground, hearing the gallop behind the Cossack cavalry, it found itself ahead but by a single throw, 52-50, when it had already reached 27′, with Ignis always in front until then. But even the Red Army was having its own problems with fouls, those of the other – strong – along Zarmukamedov while Nikolic had the right card: if Meneghin is an inexperienced beast, Flaborea is a long course captain, no longer explosive but extremely intelligent. His “hooks”, the hook shots, were not very marchable, the Army took the throw and when 5′ to the siren the advantage was wide in favour of Varese. The Soviets went down, Varese celebrated the continental title for the first time. Four more will follow, and nine more finals.

Sarajevo, the beginning and the end, we said. The tenth final will be in Grenoble against Bosna, the city’s team trained, we are in 1979, by a very young Boscia Tanjevic. In France there will be a burning disappointment almost as if to balance out the total joy of April 9, 1970. “But that of Sarajevo was really the Varese Basketball party: we won other finals and other cups, but that success was incredible and allowed Ignis to start its extraordinary series. It was an exciting evening.” The voice is that of Ottorino Flaborea, who we interviewed ten years ago on the occasion of his 40th anniversary ( HERE is the complete article ), is the voice of the interview. “Captain Hook” only mentions the following victories: that team didn’t even come back to Varese, it stopped in Gorizia for the last Serie A match that served to sew the fourth Scudetto on the shirts. And at the end of the season, the Gialloblu people were able to celebrate that great slam that was repeated in 1973. Sarajevo, April 9, 1970, half a century ago: the legend began.

Sarajevo, palasport Skenderia

Champions Cup Final 1969-70

Ignis Varese – Red Army Moscow 79-74 (44-34)

Ignis: Rusconi 8, Flaborea 14, Paschini, Bulgheroni, Vittori 6, Ossola 4, Meneghin 20, Jones 8, Raga 19, Malagoli, Consonni. All. Nikolic.

Red Army: Ghilgner, Blik 1, Shelikov 2, Medvedev, Kapranov 2, Jliuk 2, Belov 21, Kovirkin, Zarmukamedov 14, Andreev 12, Milocerdov 2, Sidjakin 18. All. Alachachan.

Referee: Aznar (Spa) and Szabo (Ung).

Notes: Free throws: Ignis 13-19, A. Rossa 14-18. Spectators: about 6,500. Outgoing 5 fouls: Meneghin, Bilk, Zarmukamedov, Kapranov. Expelled: Jones and Medvedev.