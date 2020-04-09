Works of art and recycling during quarantine: the ReMida challenge

“Of course we’re staying at home, but we’re giving full rein to our creativity!”

This is how Progetto ReMida began their post to launch their art and recycling proposal which can work on freely during these long days of quarantine.

“Let’s reuse the waste we produce, let’s rummage through the objects we had left somewhere in the drawers in the attic, cellar or garage, and transform them into works that speak about us, who we are and how much we want to live. Without limiting the size or technique, let’s leave a material sign of this special time,” explained Marco Quilici, the spokesperson of the association involved in promoting recycling in the rooms of the Cloister of Voltorre.