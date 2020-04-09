Works of art and recycling during quarantine: the ReMida challenge
A desire to live through works made using waste and forgotten objects, without limits on the techniques, size or ages. These will be the stars of the next exhibition at the Cloister of Voltorre
“Of course we’re staying at home, but we’re giving full rein to our creativity!”
This is how Progetto ReMida began their post to launch their art and recycling proposal which can work on freely during these long days of quarantine.
“Let’s reuse the waste we produce, let’s rummage through the objects we had left somewhere in the drawers in the attic, cellar or garage, and transform them into works that speak about us, who we are and how much we want to live. Without limiting the size or technique, let’s leave a material sign of this special time,” explained Marco Quilici, the spokesperson of the association involved in promoting recycling in the rooms of the Cloister of Voltorre.
Both adults and children can take part in the competition (the elephant with rolls of paper towels made by Nicolò, 5, is one of the very first contributions), posting photos of their works on the Facebook page of Progetto ReMida Varese. The idea is then to preserve the works “because, as soon as we can, we’re going to set up a collective exhibition in the beautiful Cloister of Voltorre,” the promoters explained. “It will be a time to celebrate our community, which will go from being virtual to being physical, with all the due caution that the times require. We’ve said enough, let’s get down to business!”
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Maurizio Parisi su "Critiche alla Regione? Solo da una piccola sigla di medici di sinistra"
Alberto Gelosia su "Una cabina di regia guidata da Tito boeri per la ripartenza economica lombarda"
Gianluca Ribolzi su "Una cabina di regia guidata da Tito boeri per la ripartenza economica lombarda"
Emanuela Moretti su Varese riceve 22 mila mascherine, ecco come verranno distribuite
citterio su “Regione sta facendo miracoli, non è il momento delle polemiche“
gokusayan su "Un disastro e nessuna strategia della Regione nella gestione del territorio"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.