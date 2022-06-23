Urban metamorphosis in Varese: the lost buildings of the old town
The 50th instalment of Fausto Bonoldi’s column is different from all of the others, as we are shown a video.
The lost buildings of Old Varese
Every Monday, on a virtual walk, the column “Urban metamorphosis” talks about the transformations that Varese has undergone in the last one hundred years, that is, since it became the Capital of the Province. The column is written by Fausto Bonoldi, a historic figure in Varese journalism who has covered this topic for years in the Facebook group La Varese Nascosta (“The Hidden Varese”) and who has also written a book, published by Macchione, entitled “Cara Varese come sei cambiata” (“Dear Varese, how you’ve changed”).
Urban metamorphosis, 50th instalment: the lost buildings of Old Varese
In order to celebrate the 50th instalment, we decided to do something different: to show a video that summarises the most important lost buildings of Old Varese. The video consists of photographs we have published or seen many times, so it is nothing new. However, I thought it would be useful to show you the “lost buildings of Old Varese” in sequence (from the fifteenth-century Griffi Palace to the Casà Romanò, which was replaced with the Standa department store), to show how even more beautiful our town would be, if so many buildings, had not been demolished, but restored or even renovated, as we started to do in the 1970s, with the surviving buildings.
Translated by:Camilla Tofanelli and Rebecca Motta
Reviewed by prof. Rolf Cook
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Viacolvento su "Balneabilità iniziativa coraggiosa, ma Cazzago Brabbia non sarà mai una piccola Rimini"
Bustocco-71 su Per il sottopasso di Sant’Anna a Busto serve un altro milione: “Rincari per materiali, energia e rifiuti trovati”
massimiliano_buzzi su Gavirate attende la balneabilità del lago per tornare a essere una delle spiagge dei milanesi
Mauber su Stefano Angei (Lega): “Che fine ha fatto la targa in memoria di Oriana Fallaci?”
carlo_colombo su Al Varese Pride travestito da cantiere: l'incontro con l'assessore ai lavori pubblici
brupaoli su Le cabine della funicolare del Sacro Monte vanno in officina
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.