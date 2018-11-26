“Bluebeard” on stage, opposing violence against women

The council of Ferno are also promoting a moment of reflection, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, by inviting the inhabitants to a performance of the play “Barbablù 2.0, I panni sporchi si lavano in famiglia” (“Bluebeard 2.0, don’t wash your dirty linen in public”), written by Magdalena Barile, and directed by Eleonora Moro.

The initiative is being promoted by the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the San Martino Cooperative Alliance, who came forward to host the play, which will be performed on Friday, 7 December, at 9 p.m., in the hall of the headquarters in Ferno, in Via Mazzini, 12.

“Barbablù 2.0” is a play that, with contemporary prose and an unusual approach, tackles a dramatic social theme that is highly topical, namely domestic violence, that subtle and often invisible violence that takes place between the domestic walls.

“Barbablù 2.0”, which was performed more than 100 performances during the season at the Chiasso Theatre, is not only the story of a violent husband and the consequences of his actions, but also, and above all, the story of an introspective journey into the head of a woman. It is the search for a strong identity that has been lost, destroyed by violence and abuse, which have become the norm, in a play that starts with a comedy atmosphere, then gradually turns into the mystery of a woman who finds herself reconstructing the dynamics of a murder, hers, coming to the terrible realisation that she had somehow and reluctantly been an accomplice.

The play (entry is free) seeks to keep the spotlight on a spreading phenomenon of violence that we cannot and must not be indifferent to.