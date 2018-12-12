New Carabinieri barracks, the construction work restarts

The construction work is restarting to complete the new Carabinieri barracks in Induno Olona, which for years has had in its main body completed, but it is awaiting the last work, the provision of the staff housing.

On Wednesday 12, at 11 a.m., with a brief ceremony the Public Work Superintendent will officially hand over the assignment to the company subcontracted for the last construction lot and then the construction site can finally reopen.