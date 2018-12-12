Varese News

In English

New Carabinieri barracks, the construction work restarts

On Wednesday 12 the task will be assigned to the company that has to do the last work that has been on hold for years.

The construction work is restarting to complete the new Carabinieri barracks in Induno Olona, which for years has had in its main body completed, but it is awaiting the last work, the provision of the staff housing.

On Wednesday 12, at 11 a.m., with a brief ceremony the Public Work Superintendent will officially hand over the assignment to the company subcontracted for the last construction lot and then the construction site can finally reopen.

In order to stress the importance of the present period, the City Council will be in attendance: “Finally,” says the Mayor of Induno Olona Marco Cavallin, “we can remove the protest banner that has been on the railing of the barracks for a year and a half to remember that Induno Olona has been waiting for twenty years for the arrival of the Carabinieri.”

