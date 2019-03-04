A licence to handle “Fido”: the ATS Insubria courses start

The Insubria health protection agency, ATS Insubria, is organising free courses to obtain a “licence” to train dogs. The new course, which is promoted by the Veterinary Department of ATS Insubria, starts on 19 March.

The course is intended for dog owners, people who want to adopt a dog or to become more familiar with man’s best friend, and for dog lovers, including children, and anyone that wants to learn more about the dynamics linked to dogs.

The licence is obligatory for owners of breeds that have been deemed dangerous by the authorities following episodes in which they have been particularly aggressive.

The course will be taught by ATS experts. Attendance is compulsory and at the end of the two lessons, totalling 10 hours, the owners will be required to pass a test to obtain the licence.

During the first lesson, the topics covered generally deal with the relationship between man and dog, dog behaviour, and an examination of systems for communicating with dogs in order to prevent biting.

The second lesson will focus on how to handle your dog properly, and the legal obligations and responsibilities. Basic first aid techniques will also be taught.

The dates, places and times of the lessons are as follows: in Varese – Via O. Rossi 9; in the “Aula Monteggia”; from 1 to 6 p.m.; first course, on 19 and 26 March 2019; second course, on 21 and 28 May 2019; in Como – Via Castelnuovo 1; in Villa Teresa – another two courses, on two different days, also from 1 to 6 p.m. on 4 and 11 April 2019, and on 4 and 11 June 2019.