In search of Bellinzona, with Friends of the Via Francisca

A day to discover the town of Bellinzona, which is renowned for its castles, a medieval complex of military architecture and a UNESCO world heritage site. The initiative is scheduled for Saturday, 6 April, and is being organised by the association Friends of the Via Francisca , who will guide the participants to discover the castles and the town centre, one of the most authentic places in Canton Ticino.

The programme:

09.50 Meeting place in Piazza del Sole (in front of the Migros supermarket) and meeting with the guide

10.00 – 10.30 Visit of Piazza del Sole, and initial information about Bellinzona

10.30 – 10.45 Climb to Castelgrande (by lift)

10.45 – 11.30 History of the 3 castles, and visit of the external courtyards of Castelgrande

11.45 Descent to the town, from Vicolo Socino (on foot)

13.00 Visit to the town centre: Piazza Governo – Piazza Teatro – Piazza Indipendenza – Piazza Nosetto and the Town Hall – Piazza Collegiata and the collegiate church – 13.20, approx., Climb to Montebello (on foot)

14.30 Break for packed lunch at the castle

15.15 Visit to parts of Montebello Castle

15.30 Descent, on foot, from the Rise to the Castles, as far as Via Bonzanigo

15.45 Journey on foot as far as Piazza San Biagio

16.15 Visit to the Church of San Biagio

16.30 Journey on foot to the Sanctuary of “Madonna delle Grazie”

17.00 Visit of the “Madonna delle Grazie”.

End of day and return.

The cost of the trip is CHF20/€18, for members, and CHF25/€22 for non-members. The organisers recommend getting to Bellinzona by train (train station, a 5/7 minute walk from Piazza del Sole). Alternatively, for anyone coming by car, there is a multi-storey car park in Piazza del Sole (with parking fee) and parking in Via Pierino Tatti (P. Tatti car park), which is FREE OF CHARGE, 15 minutes on foot from Piazza del Sole.

To register, by 1 April, you can write to: associazionevfl@gmail.com.

In the event of bad weather, the trip will be postponed to Saturday, 11 May 2019.