From Milan to Verbano: a Lombard guide to Leonardo

A Milan itinerary among Leonardo’s places: The Last Supper in the Church of Holy Mary of Grace, the Museum of Science and Technology, the Ambrosian Library and the Sforza Castle. These are the most famous places of this route, but the traces of his passage are not limited to the cornerstone monuments of his Milan work, to which we have to add also the crypt of San Sepolcro and the Vineyard of Palazzo Atellani that have recently been recovered.

The page dedicated to Leonardo

Leonardo da Vinci has strongly influenced the urban physiognomy of Milan as an aggregator center of a much larger territory than its ancient inner circle and its development along the waterways of those Navigli that had made and, it is hoped, return to make Milan the actual fulcrum of the river network that connects Lake Maggiore with Lake Lecco and Como, along the Naviglio Grande and the Ticino, along the Martesana and the Adda Valley.

Directives of economic development, but also of tourist routes that must know how to connect the great potential of the Milan hub with the productive and landscape realities of the larger areas of the Metropolitan City of Milan and of the entire Lombardy Region, which finds in the corpus of paintings and drawings Leonardo wide and detailed attestation, from The Mona Lisa to The Virgin and Child with St. Anne of the Louvre to the drawings preserved in Windsor, in particular of the Valley of the Adda, of the Grigne and of the Resegone, but also of Valsassina, Valchiavenna, Valtellina, Valbrembana and Valtrompia.

On behalf of the Metropolitan City of Milan and the Lombardy Foundation for the Environment, the art historian Luca Tomìo is preparing a detailed geographical, topographical and chronological guide to Leonardo’s places in Lombardy and, under the supervision of prof. Carmelo Petronio from the Department of Earth Sciences of the Sapienza University of Rome, conducted a geomorphological analysis, that has recently been published by Morlacchi Editore of Perugia, which allows the precise locationing of the landscapes that appear in Leonardo’s works.

The Lombard landscapes by Leonardo da Vinci is the scheduled event for Sunday 5 May 2019 at 10 am in Villa Arconati-FAR, Via Madonna Fametta 1, Castellazzo di Bollate (MI)