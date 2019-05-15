Borghi, 42 thousand for Angera who dream of the open-air art gallery
The commune has received an important financing from the Lombard Region in the area of the project that focuses on valorising the touristic attractiveness of the most characteristic historical centres
The Lombard Region’s project dedicated to the promotion and promotion of the Lombard villages rewards the town of Angera. It is news today that the Municipality on the banks of the Verbano, the only one in the province to participate in the call for tenders, has received the go-ahead for an important loan, amounting to over 42 thousand euros (42,210 to be precise) to be dedicated to strengthening the attractiveness to the local tourist.
The “Viaggio #InLombardia” measure, approved by the regional council on the proposal of the Tourism Councilor Lara Magoni, provided for a total budget of 880,000 euros divided into two product lines: the “borghi” or small towns, as in the case of Angera, with an allocation total of € 400,000 for Lombard municipalities with a total of residents of less than or equal to 15,000 inhabitants and “aggregations” of € 480,000 for partnerships made up of at least two local authorities in Lombardy.
Satisfied with the result, the mayor of Angera, Alessandro Molgora: “With these funds we will create new experiential itineraries that enhance the widespread museum of Angera, the itineraries to discover the culinary and artisan excellence and the initiatives that connect the city with the beauties of Lake Maggiore. In the project, we included the construction of a real open-air art gallery with frescoes that exalt the history of Angera and the territory, in the heart of the historic centre (where a little more than a year ago there was the street art reproduction of the famous child of Caravaggio by the artist Ravo, ed). We will also organise training meetings for the welcoming, the reception and tourist guides. Finally, we will invest in digital marketing and new technologies.”
