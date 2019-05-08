Varese News

Sogno d’Estate is returning to Location Camponovo

There will be four months of exhibitions by the Association of Free Artists of Varese Province

Sogno d’Estate is being hosted for the second year in Location Camponovo on Sacro Monte, Varese.

The exhibition season began on 1 May, in the presence of a large and attentive audience, and the chairwoman of Associazione Liberi Artisti della Provincia di Varese, Nicoletta Romano, who thanked the Association’s former chairman, Marcello Morandini, who had led with passion and knowledge, for almost two decades. Nicoletta then mentioned that a Book-Catalogue will be published in due course, and will review the Varese Association’s forty years of work. She also wanted to stress the Association’s great merit of informing the general public of the issues of contemporary art and of promoting local artists. So, from May to September, there will be some individual exhibitions by a number of artists in the Association, and a series of group exhibitions on particular themes. There is also a video presenting the exhibition activities, from 1977 to 2018.

Artists featured: Gabriella Barioni, Maria Teresa Barisi, Anna Bernasconi, Giorgio Bongiorni, Francesco Buda, Alfredo Caldiron, Franca Carra, Luigi Cassani, Alessio Ceruti, Piero Cicoli, Irene Cornacchia, Emilio Corti, Anna Dubini, Daniele Garzonio, Giovanni La Rosa, Lorenzo Luini, Giuseppe Maggi, Gabriella Magnetti, Marcello Morandini, Serena Morosi, Giuliano Motteran, Ferdinando Pagani, Simone Patarini, Stefania Pellegatta, Antonio Piazza, Luigi Sandroni, Sandro Sardella, Elena Sasu Ana, Marcello Schiavo, Armando Vanzini.

Opening times: Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

