Washable diapers: save a lot of money and don’t pollute

Ever heard about washable diapers?

Sometimes you just have to look back and look at the past to see the future. If it was only from a few days ago the news of the invention of the diaper that alerts the mother, with an application, when the child needs to be changed (sigh!), it is also true that a trend in the world of modern new parents is this: the washable diaper.

Our grandmothers remember them well and perhaps they feel their knees trembling at the idea of all the “massive work” they involved, most of the time in situations where the washing machine had not even been invented yet.

Today, fortunately, things are no longer like that and appliances greatly lighten the burden of domestic work in the family; here then come the washable diapers, rethought for a society that has little time and that asks to be smarter and smarter.

While the App to realize that your child is dirty seems to be (yet another) sign of the decline of Western civilization, the innovation of washable diapers is instead in their being “green”, with materials and models easily manageable even in a frenetic world.

They are beautiful, comfortable and sustainable. They have a better tolerability on the skin than their disposable cousins, are recommended in case of diaper dermatitis, help the child to a greater awareness of removing the diaper and have no contraindications.

In short, it may seem difficult to say, but it is so easy to do. Why not try just a couple, maybe to use at home?

Each washable diaper replaces three hundred disposable diapers. A big difference for the world that we have to leave to our children, right?