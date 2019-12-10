The “Territori in Tour” adventure ends in applause

The adventure of “Territori in Tour”, a journey made by VareseNews together with Confartigianato Imprese Varese to discover how Varese Province is changing, ended with a discussion of the future, chaired by the President of the Region, Attilo Fontana, by the creator of Milano Digital Week, Nicola Zanardi, by the editor of VareseNews, Marco Giovannelli, and by the President of Confartigianato Imprese Varese, Davide Galli.

“Five towns: Luino and the surrounding area, Varese, Gallarate, Busto Arsizio and Saronno; 5 weeks on tour, and 8 for the events after the tour, 1 trade association, 1 newspaper, 5 journalists, 1 video-maker, more than 50 articles, 20 videos, 120 voices and a 35-minute docufilm.” These are the impressive numbers associated with the project that Sara Bartolini, the head of communication for Confartigianato Imprese Varese, presented during the final evening of a series that had brought the project to the towns involved: Saronno, Busto Arsizio, Gallarate, Luino, and, finally, Varese.

And it was in Varese, in the Andrea Room of Villa Andrea Ponti, full of people and many qualified representatives of the authorities and of business (the Prefect, Police Chief, several members of Varese town council, regional councillors, representatives of trade associations, of universities and of the health authorities), that there was the concluding round table, with a more general discussion of where this changing Province is heading, documented at the beginning of the evening by JJ Bustamante‘s greatly appreciated docufilm.

The views of some of the people from Varese who appeared in the film, who were interviewed by Stefania Radman, were much appreciated: the Mayor of Varese, Davide Galimberti, Lombardy Regional Councillor for the Environment, Raffaele Cattaneo, the CEO of Canottieri Varese and Olympic rowing champion, Pierpaolo Frattini, the President of the Order of Architects, Elena Brusa Pasquè, and Franca Regnani, who, with her brother, owns the only small engineering company that still exists in the town of Varese.

Together, they provided a cross-section of the territory, which is changing shape and its role, because of its new formation, which is more closely linked to tourism, sporting events and services, and because of its new mobility, from the new rail links with Switzerland to the increased links with Milan, to the system of cycle paths. In a territory that is full of abandoned areas, but also of a desire to give these areas a new future. Maybe a greener future, to be able to speak, in 50 years’ time, of the beauty of the next transformation of our Province.