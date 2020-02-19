From Varese 17 daily trains to get to Rome in five hours

In the final evening of “ Territori in tour ” we took a commitment with Elena Brusa Pasquè and now we respect it. We pulled her ears a bit when at the end of her speech, after having woven praises for Varese, she finished her passionate speech saying that it was a shame that the city was connected so badly with Rome.

The other day there are again even those of Pd returning to an old battle: “we want trains to Milano Centrale.” A tuneful chorus from several parties also because to confirm its request another chorus starts: “we are the only provincial capital that doesn’t have trains for Milano Centrale”. Pity that we have three stations and in peak times we have up to 8 trains per hour. Like few months ago we’re back to doing the work of the travel agency and so we can be helpful to the President of the Order of Architects , to local politicians, but above all to all citizens who have to travel.

We reveal immediately the killer that ruins the taste to discover gradually the result. It is no longer needed go to Milano Centrale. From Varese to Rome there are as many 17 daily trains, and as many arrive in the city, with only one change and using five hours or little more. They are all high-speed trains and sail through from Rho Fiera station.

We give you a solution, but then combinations are multiple and you can have fun. To be in Rome before lunchtime you can take the regional train from Stato station at 7.36 a.m. You arrive to Rho Fiera station at 8.15 a.m and from there “Frecciarossa” 9391 of 8.33 a.m that arrives in the capital at 12.35 a.m.

In twelve hours there are seventeen trains all avoiding Milano Centrale. With this trains from Varese you arrive to Bologna in two hours and twenty minutes and to Florence in less than three hours.

ALL THE TRAINS FROM RHO FIERA TO ROME

(They also stop in Bologna and Florence)

Frecciarossa 7:33 – 11:35

Italo 8:20 – 12:19

Frecciarossa 8:33 – 12:35

Italo 9:20 – 13:19

Frecciarossa 9:33 – 13:35

Italo 10:20 – 14:19

Italo 12:20 – 16:19

Italo 13:20 – 17:19

Italo 14:20 – 18:19

Frecciarossa 14:33 – 18:35

Italo 15:17 – 19:19

Frecciarossa 15:33 – 19:35

Italo 16:17 – 20:19

Frecciarossa 16:33 – 20:35

Italo 17:20 – 21:19

Italo 18:20 – 22:19

Italo 19:17 – 23:19

FROM VARESE TO RHO FIERA

From Varese to Rho Fiera we have three trains per hour. At 13 and 43 minutes past the hour, we have the locals that stop in all of the stations and they take 57 minutes. At 36 minutes past the hour, there is the direct train that takes 39 minutes. All of these convoys arrive also at Milano Porta Garibaldi where also Frecce and Italo pass through with 15 minutes off the times you can see above.

FOR THE AFFECTIONATE OF MILAN CENTRAL

The travel combinations from Central to Rome are so many and at every hour both with Italo and Trenitalia. To reach the station in Milan it is no longer necessary to use the subway (anyway everyone can choose what they prefer,) but there are various combinations.

With the North Railway, it is convenient to change at Saronno and there are one or two trains per hour, which take about an hour and ten minutes from Varese to Central.

With the State Railway, there are different combinations with three trains per hour. One of them takes an hour and the other takes one hour and twenty-five minutes with a change mainly at Rho Fiera, but at some times also at Busto Arsizio or Gallarate.

For those who are not afraid of traveling 700 metres on foot there is also the possibility to catch the train S5 (State line) that arrives at Milano Repubblica and from there you can arrive at the Central traversing Vittor Pisani street. In this case, there are two train per hour.

FOR MORE INFORMATIONS ON TRAINS SCHEDULE, CHANGES AT THE STATIONS AND MORE

The official website of Trenord – Italo – Frecciarossa