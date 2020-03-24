Dancing (but not alone): the MAGA Museum launches an art and dance project

On Thursday, 19 March, an online performance by Jacopo Miliani, entitled “I don’t dance alone”, is being shown on all of the MAGA Museum’s social media channels. The invitation is to perform a dance, an activity that has a vital function, which, if shared, can increase its significance to become a collective ritual, a performance that can be seen on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, that puts into effect the dynamics of dance, to communicate new creative ways to achieve visibility and participation, which are affected by the moment we are experiencing.

In this way, dance and performance become a uniting force that transmits emotions and messages of hope, which are as necessary for individuals, as they are for society.

“I don’t dance alone” focuses on dance, which is a form of personal and collective expression, whose influence reflects positively on both society and on the individual.

With this activity (there are those who dance, those who choose the music and the rhythm with which they watch the dance, and those who are encouraged to participate with their own videos), we make a symbolic shift, from private isolation to collective sharing.

The invitation to get involved and produce a performance/dance video to be shown publicly, is to all Internet users, for them to have an active role, taking part, or watching the videos.

In this way, the distance between people will decrease, achieving a closeness in communication and a sharing of video material and of how it is used, creating a constant relationship between the individual and society.

“I don’t dance alone” will suggest how to watch the videos/dances, which will be broadcast by the project on the MA*GA’s social media channels, and how to make your own video/dance.

The project is part of ARTBOX – A DIGITAL CONTAINER FOR ART AND CULTURE, which presents ideas devised and realised by museum staff for all visitors, from art lovers, to families and students. Every week, on the museum’s website ( www.museomaga.it ) and on its social media channels, new content will be published, including workshops for families to be followed at home, e-books and art projects designed especially to provide everyone with moments for reflection and in-depth analysis, aware of the importance that culture has in the difficult situation we are all experiencing.

INSTRUCTIONS

How to watch the video:

Choose a song Watch the video, with your song in the background Share your music choice in the comments section of the video.

If you want to participate with your own video:

1 Make a video of yourself or someone else dancing inside a house

2 Don’t worry about the sound, we will take it out

3 Send the video to: artbox@museomaga.it

4 We will contact you, and your video will be shown online and on the MA*GA Museum’s social media channels.

