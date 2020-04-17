From Castronno to Australia, rediscovered also the emotional part of working”

Dear Varesenews,

We are Raffaella and Daniele from the pastry shop “Il Giusto Impasto”, based in Castronno. We write to thank you all for the great help that through the article “Pasqua lontani, ma vicini” allowed us to reach many of our usual clients, but also new ones, who have contacted us to share an Easter cake, a cake, a thought to comfort some distant affection.

Thanks to the great visibility we have been reached, not only by the inhabitants of the province of Varese, but even by Australia, Belluno, Rome, people who live in other countries, but who did not hesitate to thank relatives and friends, who reside in our beautiful city. Involuntarily we came into contact, through greeting cards, with the strong feelings that emerge in situations of this kind, where the media describe only the objective aspect, concealing, perhaps due to lack of time or interest, the emotional part that concerns us all.

Of course, the period is not easy to deal with on a productive level, so we apologize to all those people who, despite having contacted us, we were unable to satisfy. We never expected so many requests. Thank you Varesenews, who do not only inform, but also build social relationships. A small but indispensable local reality that helps synergies, not only between citizens, but also between companies. For us a precious help.

With affection. Raffaella and Daniele