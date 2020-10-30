Elmec 3D: zero waste with additive manufacturing thanks to HP’s new MJF technology material.

The range of materials available with HP’s MJF technology increases with the new Polypropylene by BASF, the most common material for 3D printing, which also becomes the most affordable of the entire Elmec 3D offering. The big innovation is that this material allows material waste to be completely eliminated, optimising production to the maximum. Generally speaking, the versatility of this material makes it one of the most used polymers in factories for the production of everyday objects and automotive components.

Its main edge can be found in its high resistance to impacts, to abrasions, to chemical agents and its electrical insulation. HP introduces this material to its portfolio for the first time, in a version specifically designed by BASF to be printed with the latest HP Jet Fusion 5200.

In particular, this solution has features such as chemical resistance, low moisture absorption, welding ability, is low cost and, for the first time, the waste material is 100% reusable, thus avoiding any waste whatsoever. Its main applications are in the automotive, industrial, consumer and medical sectors, especially in the latter 3D printing is making an important contribution in these months of emergency. Thanks to its properties, BASF’s Polypropylene is in fact suited for producing medical device components as well as prosthesis and orthosis. Like any other material in HP’s portfolio, it is provided with a Skin Contact certification, which allows guaranteed and safe contact with bare skin.

Translated by Edoardo Graziani

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke