Those strange spirits in Cuasso Castle
After reading a legend of the Castle, two experts looked for paranormal activity within the ancient walls. Tonight, the first of six episodes about this unusual study will be broadcast online.
Who “lives” within the ancient walls of Cuasso Castle?
This question brought two researchers in the field of the paranormal to Valceresio. A few months ago, the Pro Loco (Municipal Tourist Board) in Cuasso was contacted by Fabio Tavaglione and Vanessa Lindiri, the founders of the PDU (Paranormal Detection Unit) in Milan, who, after reading a legend about the castle in Cuasso al Monte, offered their services to look for paranormal happenings within the ancient walls.
“The legend speaks of the love story between Carlo, the son of Count Cuasso, and Rosa Maria, the daughter of the court majordomo,” explained Pino Caprino, the President of the Pro Loco in Cuasso. “When Rosa Maria’s beloved refused to acknowledge the child she was carrying, she decided to kill herself, by throwing herself off the waterfall on the River Cavallizza, the place where the two lovers used to meet in secret. Rosa Maria’s brother decided to take revenge for her death, by killing Carlo.”
On the night between 12 and 13 September, Pino Caprino placed a number of pieces of equipment, and, in the company of the vice-President Simona Molteni and of Maria Perrone, a member of the Pro Loco, witnessed the search.
During the night, the equipment detected a number of events, which will be broadcast in six episodes, on the Facebook page of the Pro Loco of Cuasso and on the YouTube channel of the PDU.
The first episode is being broadcast tonight, Wednesday, 21 October.
“In the few last years, the Pro Loco has been trying to focus its attention on particular places around Cuasso al Monte, in order to arouse curiosity and interest,” said Pino Caprino. “One place that is certainly well-known is the Castle, which, after the event Locus Cuvaxi, assumed particular importance. For this, we must also thank Renato and Simone Bonomi, the owners of the Cava Bonomi quarry, who have collaborated with the Pro Loco in Cuasso with great perseverance.”
Translated by Micol Viviani
Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook
