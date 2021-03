WhatsApp voice and video calls arrive on computers

WhatsApp video calls arrive on the computer as well. In fact, the most popular messaging app has announced the introduction of the innovation for its computer apps.

“Secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now available on our desktop app.” The news has been announced with this message on Twitter.

For now, only communications between two people are allowed, but WhatsApp announces that soon it will be possible to make group calls too.

Translated by Sara Mentasti

Reviewed by Prof. Robert Clarke