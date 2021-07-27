Fresca e orecchiabile: “Life is fun”, ma dipende dal punto di vista
C'è sempre più di un modo di vivere la stessa cosa: le ragazze de La Banda scelgono una canzone per affermare l'importanza di mettere a confronto più voci, più idee, tra aspettative e realtà
Quando ho ascoltato questa canzone realizzata da uno youtuber americano, The Odd 1s Out assieme a Boyinaband, mi è subito piaciuta perché mi ha sorpreso e divertito. Le ambientazioni e i personaggi sono stati fatti con l’animazione digitale e dunque tutto è stato fatto appositamente per questo video. Questa canzone è tanto orecchiabile e fresca, quindi la consiglio per la stagione più accaldata che ci sia: l’estate.
Il testo e il video della canzone sono un misto tra felicità e depressione, aspettativa contro realtà. Questa canzone è interessante perché fa capire che nella vita le cose che pensiamo o che crediamo giuste o buone in realtà potrebbero rivelarsi all’opposto. Per questo è importante ascoltare chi ha una parere o una visione diversa dalla nostra.
Life is Fun
The Odd 1s Out – Ft. Boyinaband
Ah, such a beautiful day, uh
The sun’s shining in a beautiful way, uh
Gonna take a shower, brush my teeth and
Life is ultimately meaningless
Uh
Uh, but I’ll get out of the house
Get on the road, top down, hands out
Put on my favorite song and nod to the rhythm
The planet’s being destroyed by your carbon emissions
But I, I, I’ll head to class
Try my best on every test ‘til I pass
And my grades are screaming in my face, ayy
98 percent of what you learn is a waste
I get to hang out with all my friends
My friends are the friendliest friends
Can’t think of a better way to spend my time
Your brain is flawed and all your friends will die
Never mind, I’m alive in the greatest nation
So proud of, the exploitation of natives?
This graceful bird means freedom for all
Tell that to the slaves, and bald eagles aren’t bald
I can live in the moment, milk every second
At any time you could get clinical depression
But I’ll just be happy, no matter what’s in store
It’s quite genetic and we have no cure
Uh, at least
We are young
Not for long
Life is fun
It only goes downhill
We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it
Or you’ll regret it
We are young
For now
Life is fun
For some people
We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it
Good luck
Woo, I got a brand new job today
Doin’ stuff that’ll help the economy
I’ll save money and buy things at the store
Banks can crash and capitalism is flawed
And it’s all because of my hard work
And the thousand advantages you lucked into at birth
I put a lotta effort in my resume
Good thing you don’t have a black person’s name
I’m proud to be a functioning member of society
Finally, I can be the citizen I dream to be
Part of the community, contribute with my tax
What could possibly stop me? The shrinking middle class
I’ve at least got a nice stable job
Until it’s outsourced to China or replaced by a robot
Oh God, well then I could relax a bit
You’ll be empty with nothing to distract from it
But man I’m a passionate graduate
I can be different and I have a career paths to pick from
I could be a rapper or an animator if I’m lucky
Neither of those will make you happy, trust me
I’m able to choose what I pursue
You’re a slave to people born richer than you
Then screw it, I’ll keep going in
Then I’ll party on the weekend and sing
Thanks to autotune
We are young
Not for long
Life is fun
It only goes downhill
We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it
Or you’ll regret it
We are young
We still die
Life is fun
Until you die
We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it
Because you’ll die
Life is a wonder
You’ll never know the answer
Nature is a miracle
Natural disasters
It’s good to be alive
You could wake up with cancer
But I’m healthy
Healthy people still get cancer
I love this show
It’s the last episode
The sun is shining
It’s going to explode
Every species is beautiful and unique though
Children have malaria thanks to mosquitoes
I met a cute girl with a ponytail
Statistically, that relationship is going to fail
I have a wonderful family, it’s like no other
You’re not special and one day you’ll bury your mother
(Jeez dude) no matter what happens I can find a home
We will all die alone
There’s amazing potential in every human on Earth
There’s no escaping the heat death of the universe
I don’t have to live life based on negative parts
No matter how bad they are, they’re just thoughts
Yeah, that’s fair
Wait really?
Yeah, that seems reasonable
Wait, wait, wait, wait but you were just telling me
Whatever man, I dunno, live your life how you want
I’m not forcing you to do anything, I’m just saying
Oh
Well, in that case
We are young
Life is fun
We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it
We are young
Life is fun
We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it
Enjoy it while it lasts
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Abbattuto un albero di piazza Mazzini, il Comitato protesta ma il Comune dice "Non c'entra con il progetto"
Giampiero Pastorelli su Nuovo aumento di pazienti Covid all'ospedale di Varese
YORK su Spray sulla storica scalinata di Crenna
Felice su Incendi in Sardegna: “disastro senza precedenti“
lenny54 su Ecco perché abbiamo bisogno del green pass
carlo196 su "I 30 milioni a Varese sono anche il risultato della Lega al Governo"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.