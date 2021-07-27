Fresca e orecchiabile: “Life is fun”, ma dipende dal punto di vista

Quando ho ascoltato questa canzone realizzata da uno youtuber americano, The Odd 1s Out assieme a Boyinaband, mi è subito piaciuta perché mi ha sorpreso e divertito. Le ambientazioni e i personaggi sono stati fatti con l’animazione digitale e dunque tutto è stato fatto appositamente per questo video. Questa canzone è tanto orecchiabile e fresca, quindi la consiglio per la stagione più accaldata che ci sia: l’estate.

Il testo e il video della canzone sono un misto tra felicità e depressione, aspettativa contro realtà. Questa canzone è interessante perché fa capire che nella vita le cose che pensiamo o che crediamo giuste o buone in realtà potrebbero rivelarsi all’opposto. Per questo è importante ascoltare chi ha una parere o una visione diversa dalla nostra.

Life is Fun

The Odd 1s Out – Ft. Boyinaband

Ah, such a beautiful day, uh

The sun’s shining in a beautiful way, uh

Gonna take a shower, brush my teeth and

Life is ultimately meaningless

Uh

Uh, but I’ll get out of the house

Get on the road, top down, hands out

Put on my favorite song and nod to the rhythm

The planet’s being destroyed by your carbon emissions

But I, I, I’ll head to class

Try my best on every test ‘til I pass

And my grades are screaming in my face, ayy

98 percent of what you learn is a waste

I get to hang out with all my friends

My friends are the friendliest friends

Can’t think of a better way to spend my time

Your brain is flawed and all your friends will die

Never mind, I’m alive in the greatest nation

So proud of, the exploitation of natives?

This graceful bird means freedom for all

Tell that to the slaves, and bald eagles aren’t bald

I can live in the moment, milk every second

At any time you could get clinical depression

But I’ll just be happy, no matter what’s in store

It’s quite genetic and we have no cure

Uh, at least

We are young

Not for long

Life is fun

It only goes downhill

We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it

Or you’ll regret it

We are young

For now

Life is fun

For some people

We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it

Good luck

Woo, I got a brand new job today

Doin’ stuff that’ll help the economy

I’ll save money and buy things at the store

Banks can crash and capitalism is flawed

And it’s all because of my hard work

And the thousand advantages you lucked into at birth

I put a lotta effort in my resume

Good thing you don’t have a black person’s name

I’m proud to be a functioning member of society

Finally, I can be the citizen I dream to be

Part of the community, contribute with my tax

What could possibly stop me? The shrinking middle class

I’ve at least got a nice stable job

Until it’s outsourced to China or replaced by a robot

Oh God, well then I could relax a bit

You’ll be empty with nothing to distract from it

But man I’m a passionate graduate

I can be different and I have a career paths to pick from

I could be a rapper or an animator if I’m lucky

Neither of those will make you happy, trust me

I’m able to choose what I pursue

You’re a slave to people born richer than you

Then screw it, I’ll keep going in

Then I’ll party on the weekend and sing

Thanks to autotune

We are young

Not for long

Life is fun

It only goes downhill

We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it

Or you’ll regret it

We are young

We still die

Life is fun

Until you die

We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it

Because you’ll die

Life is a wonder

You’ll never know the answer

Nature is a miracle

Natural disasters

It’s good to be alive

You could wake up with cancer

But I’m healthy

Healthy people still get cancer

I love this show

It’s the last episode

The sun is shining

It’s going to explode

Every species is beautiful and unique though

Children have malaria thanks to mosquitoes

I met a cute girl with a ponytail

Statistically, that relationship is going to fail

I have a wonderful family, it’s like no other

You’re not special and one day you’ll bury your mother

(Jeez dude) no matter what happens I can find a home

We will all die alone

There’s amazing potential in every human on Earth

There’s no escaping the heat death of the universe

I don’t have to live life based on negative parts

No matter how bad they are, they’re just thoughts

Yeah, that’s fair

Wait really?

Yeah, that seems reasonable

Wait, wait, wait, wait but you were just telling me

Whatever man, I dunno, live your life how you want

I’m not forcing you to do anything, I’m just saying

Oh

Well, in that case

We are young

Life is fun

We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it

We are young

Life is fun

We gotta make the most of it, make the most of it

Enjoy it while it lasts