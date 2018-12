Palazzo Verbania, confirmation from the council: “We’ll be opening it up in the spring”

“Palazzo Verbania represents our community, and its territorial value is immeasurable: since 2010, we have indicated it in our programme as a landmark for all of us and for various services.”

This is what Alessandro Casali, the Deputy Mayor of Luino, said about the latest news about Palazzo Verbania, as he also confirmed that the building will open its doors in a few months.

“The excellent synergy with Lombardy Region and with President Fontana has led to this additional important funding, which follows what we have already received from the Cariplo Foundation and the previous regional administration. In the spring, we’ll be ready to restore Palazzo Verbania, the symbol of our town, to its former glory.”