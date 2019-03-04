Early spring in the Bruschera Oasis

Not far from the centre of Angera, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, the Bruschera Oasis is a vast nature reserve which, with a little luck or a good dose of patience, can offer rare sightings to wildlife and birdwatching enthusiasts.

In this early spring, the oasis is an ideal destination for a walk through nature, surrounded by trees, woods and reeds. The reserve is accessed from Via Arena, where visitors by car can park in a large free-parking area. The path can be covered on foot or by bicycle and dogs are allowed, provided they are on a leash.

The Bruschera Oasis is a small gem of the area’s biodiversity, both because of the lush vegetation that characterises it (reeds, willows, alders, plane trees, robinias, mulberries, more or less common shrubs, and much more), and because of the wildlife that can be seen with relative frequency. There are a great variety of birds that live or pass through the reserve, from swans to coots, from grebes to herons, from great tits to bitterns and little bitterns. Read a detailed description of the local flora and fauna .

The Bruschera reserve, where guided tours are regularly organised by the Italian league for the protection of birds, LIPU, or the town of Angera, is also one of the stops in the open air museum, a historic, cultural and scenic route that gives tourists an opportunity to discover the most important and characteristic places in the lakeside town.