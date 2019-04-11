Families out for a walk, with “a nature guide at Boscoverde”

“A series of nature walks for families with children, to share the excitement of (re)discovering places near home, that are often underrated but, precisely because of their familiarity, make it easy to get close to nature.”

This is the idea behind “A nature guide at Boscoverde“, a new project of shared environmental education, promoted by the non-profit organisation, Boscoverde, that consists of an series of five spring walks, all at the weekend, that are suitable for children and are led by Paolo Fumagalli, a nature and walking guide with AIGAE (the Italian Association of Nature and Walking Guides).

The first walk is scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, 14 April, at Castello Cabiaglio for “La natura nascosta sotto casa” (“Nature hidden outside your front door”). The idea is to create a real nature-type “treasure hunt”, to learn to intrigue children, so that they have fun when walking.

The activity is recommended for children aged 5 years and above.

The gathering is at 2 p.m., at the Bosco Verde School in Via S. Rocco (on the corner with Via Marconi).

The walk is 2 km long, so comfortable shoes, long trousers and “layered” clothing are recommended.

Participation costs €7 for one adult, €10 for two parents and a child, €15 for a family (of 3 members).

The walk will be confirmed as soon as a minimum of 8 people have registered. In the event of bad weather, the guide will cancel the walk, contacting all participants by 12 p.m. the previous day.

The next walks:

Saturday, 27 April, at 2 p.m., in Masciago Primo

L’ACQUA TRASFORMA I LUOGHI (“Water transforms places”)

Sunday, 5 May, 10 a.m., at Castello Cabiaglio

E SE IL BOSCO NON FOSSE TUTTO VERDE (“And if the wood weren’t all green”)

Saturday, 18 May, 2 p.m., in Cassano Valcuvia

SCAVANDO NELLA MEMORIA (“Digging into memory”)

Sunday, 9 June, 10 a.m.

IL MONDO DA LASSÙ (“The world from up there”) – a climb up Mount Chiusarella

For info and booking: escursioni@ilboscoverde.org or 349 6490856 (Paolo)