Families out for a walk, with “a nature guide at Boscoverde”
A series of 5 walks for children, during the spring weekends, starting on Sunday, 14 April, at 2 p.m., from the school in Castello Cabiaglio
“A series of nature walks for families with children, to share the excitement of (re)discovering places near home, that are often underrated but, precisely because of their familiarity, make it easy to get close to nature.”
This is the idea behind “A nature guide at Boscoverde“, a new project of shared environmental education, promoted by the non-profit organisation, Boscoverde, that consists of an series of five spring walks, all at the weekend, that are suitable for children and are led by Paolo Fumagalli, a nature and walking guide with AIGAE (the Italian Association of Nature and Walking Guides).
The first walk is scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, 14 April, at Castello Cabiaglio for “La natura nascosta sotto casa” (“Nature hidden outside your front door”). The idea is to create a real nature-type “treasure hunt”, to learn to intrigue children, so that they have fun when walking.
The activity is recommended for children aged 5 years and above.
The gathering is at 2 p.m., at the Bosco Verde School in Via S. Rocco (on the corner with Via Marconi).
The walk is 2 km long, so comfortable shoes, long trousers and “layered” clothing are recommended.
Participation costs €7 for one adult, €10 for two parents and a child, €15 for a family (of 3 members).
The walk will be confirmed as soon as a minimum of 8 people have registered. In the event of bad weather, the guide will cancel the walk, contacting all participants by 12 p.m. the previous day.
The next walks:
Saturday, 27 April, at 2 p.m., in Masciago Primo
L’ACQUA TRASFORMA I LUOGHI (“Water transforms places”)
Sunday, 5 May, 10 a.m., at Castello Cabiaglio
E SE IL BOSCO NON FOSSE TUTTO VERDE (“And if the wood weren’t all green”)
Saturday, 18 May, 2 p.m., in Cassano Valcuvia
SCAVANDO NELLA MEMORIA (“Digging into memory”)
Sunday, 9 June, 10 a.m.
IL MONDO DA LASSÙ (“The world from up there”) – a climb up Mount Chiusarella
For info and booking: escursioni@ilboscoverde.org or 349 6490856 (Paolo)
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Roberto Morandi su Incidente sulla superstrada di Malpensa, un'altra mattina di code
Mike49 su Incidente sulla superstrada di Malpensa, un'altra mattina di code
diadora su Varese Calcio, è un altro bluff: Altomonte si ritira
jean_blanquart su Varese Calcio, è un altro bluff: Altomonte si ritira
Sca su Un party NY Style per concludere la Varese Design Week
lenny54 su Nel Ticino un temolo russo da 60 chili
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.