TeoTronico, the robot musician, at the Estense Exhibition
One of the last events of Varese Design Week was a really special concert, by a pianist with 53 fingers, who played with some of the most important, international concert musicians
The truly original concert given at the Estense Exhibition during Varese Design Week 2019, was one of the last events of the fair.
The protagonist and only musician at the piano, was TeoTronico, a “musical robot” created in 2007, in Italy, which is now well-known throughout the world, particularly in the Far East, where it is a little star.
It was created, with the help of an Arduino, some knowledge of C programming, a few .midi files (the oldest and most common music files), and recycled materials for the body (such as bleach bottles to create the face), by Matteo Suzzi, a young man from Imola, who, for five years, has been “its prisoner”, as he describes himself.
TeoTronico, with its creator, and with Nicoletta Romano, Luca Facchini, of Credit Suisse Varese, and Silvana Barbato.
TeoTronico is invited around the world to take part in unusual challenges with the biggest, international pianists (from Roberto Prosseda to Lang Lang), and performs in concerts for which thousands of young people line up to hear.
“We’re not talking about artificial intelligence here, we’re light years from those studies,” Suzzi explained. “It’s a machine that’s closer to the player piano that they used to have in saloons, that’s been adapted to today.” However, the effect is really spectacular, if we also consider TeoTronico’s “expressions”. “There’s one thing he really does do, although nobody ever believes it,” Suzzi pointed out. “TeoTronico really plays the piano. Following the indications in a midi file, but he really does it, with the help of his 53 fingers.”
Video
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Roberto Morandi su Incidente sulla superstrada di Malpensa, un'altra mattina di code
Mike49 su Incidente sulla superstrada di Malpensa, un'altra mattina di code
diadora su Varese Calcio, è un altro bluff: Altomonte si ritira
jean_blanquart su Varese Calcio, è un altro bluff: Altomonte si ritira
Sca su Un party NY Style per concludere la Varese Design Week
lenny54 su Nel Ticino un temolo russo da 60 chili
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.