The new reptile house of Le Cornelle Park

Le Cornelle Animal Park in Valbrembo (BG) presents its new reptile house. A new entry in which 5 different species of reptiles are hosted and which reinforces the Park’s mission: to create an ever-stronger relationship between humans and animals, giving visitors the opportunity to observe unique specimens in natural and authentic contexts.

The works, which lasted from November 2018 to the end of March 2019, were carried out with a very particular technique that allowed, by shaping the concrete on an iron structure, to recreate the rocks that characterize the original environments of the hosted species.

In the reptile house, in fact, there are five large display cases, surrounded by plants, lianas, trunks and large pools of water. The whole thing has underfloor heating and special artificial lighting systems, which are necessary to maintain the natural habitat for both plants and animals. Here, visitors will be able to admire five new species: the ancestral Reticulated Python, the albino Reticulated Python, the green Python, the rock Monitor and the very rare rhinoceros Iguana.

All specimens born in other structures or from passionate breeders, arrived at the park after this restructuring that has brought attention to the species of reptiles. The specimens were transported to the new reptile house in comfortable containers that guaranteed them the right warmth (in fact, they are specimens that live between 20 and 32 degrees, with peaks of 40 degrees depending on the species). A transfer that the reptiles faced with serenity so much that even the oldest, the ancestral reticulated python, who is already 5 years old, “travelled” without any stress. Once they arrived in the reptile house, the Park’s experts took care of them, providing for their feeding (they feed mainly on mammals, reptiles and birds proportionate to their size, in some cases even insects, eggs and vegetables) and for their well-being in general, from the management of the display cases to the maintenance of temperature, light and humidity.

“We are very happy to be able to offer the Park and its visitors this new environment, accurate in every detail and made with advanced architectural techniques. We know we have guaranteed the best environment for rare and uncommon species: animals that are very useful and precious for ecosystems, but which are often, wrongly, little considered or worse, unloved. A trend that we hope to reverse, stimulating the curiosity and interest of all those who will come to visit us,” claims Davide Guadagnini, the director of Le Cornelle Animal Park, reminding that the population of the Park, which has recently reopened its gates inaugurating the 2019 season, is destined to grow: two females of Saimiri monkeys are on their way and pink and blue bows are expected among the flamingos, tapirs and, hopefully soon, even felines.