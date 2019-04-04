The Val Mara Terrace opens in Meride

Designed by the Monte San Giorgio Foundation, and built with the support of the Federal Office for the Environment and the Regional Development Agency of Mendrisio Province and Lower Ceresio, the official opening of the Val Mara Terrace is on Saturday, 13 April, at 3 p.m.

Located a short distance from the village of Meride and from the Monte San Giorgio Fossil Museum (which became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2003 ), the Terrace offers a spectacular view of the imposing rocky cliff of Meride Limestone, and was designed as a sort of classroom in the woods, where you can learn about palaeontology and geology, from a great deal of educational content.

The educational content, which is presented in Italian, German and English, includes panels and views, binoculars, fossil casts, stone pyramids, models of fossils and reconstructions of the environment of the Middle Triassic period, 239 million years ago, when Val Mara was a subtropical sea basin.

THE PROGRAMME

3 p.m. – Welcome of the Foundation at the Monte San Giorgio Fossil Museum

3.15 p.m. – Welcome by the authorities at the Monte San Giorgio Fossil Museum

4 p.m. – Ribbon cutting in Val Mara (10 minutes’ walk from Meride, in the direction of Serpiano)

4.15 p.m. – Technical and scientific presentation, in Val Mara

5 p.m. – Aperitif at the Monte San Giorgio Fossil Museum.

Further information

email: info@montesangiorgio.org

Tel.: 091 640 00 80

Facebook Event