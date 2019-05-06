Walking from Malnate to Mendrisio

The river, historic railway, nature and vineyards are the protagonists of the walk from Malnate to Mendrisio. More than half of the 17 km route lies within the Lanza Valley Park.

The path starts at the Folla of Malnate, just below the restaurant Regina, on the bend before going up to the town. Our advice is to set off from the station of Malnate, where you can return later, by train, from Mendrisio.

The path is not at all difficult, it is entirely safe and there are no tough slopes. Most of it is surrounded by nature, on both the Italian and the Ticino sides.

THE ROUTE

After walking along the alleys of Malnate towards the cemetery, take the path around the Lanza Valley Park, which will accompany you all the way to the border. Once you have passed the large fields, the path narrows and you immediately come to the Molera Quarries. Alas, it is now forbidden to enter this truly spectacular natural site, because of the danger of falling matter. After less than 4 km from the beginning of the walk, on the outskirts of Cagno, there is the Trotto Mill, a characteristic building that is kept open by the volunteers of the park’s ecological guard. The house, with two rooms, bathrooms and a kitchen, is also available to accommodate small groups.

THE TROTTO MILL

Once you have passed the mill, there are still a few kilometres to go, to get to the old Valmorea station, the railway that went from Castellanza to Mendrisio. The “La Folla” section was still active for tourist purposes until a few years ago.

From there, it is only a short way to the border at Santa Margherita. This is only 9 km from the start, and it is just over 7 km to the station of Mendrisio. You stay in the woods and then enter an area of vineyards, and from there, get to Genestrerio. You pass under the new railway and along local roads and paths to reach the station, where you can take the train back.

THE LANZA VALLEY PARK

The Lanza Valley Park is a local protected area that is of wider interest.

The protected area extends around the course of the River Lanza, which crosses the entire park from the border with the Canton Ticino, in the north-east, to the beginning of the Olona in the south-west, cutting a narrow valley within a hilly region. To the north, two main hills can be seen; at Rodero, Colle di San Maffeo (515 m above sea level), and at Bizzarone, Colle dell’Assunta (533 m above sea level), which are mirrored, in the central-south, by the Casnione and Morone mountains (492 m above sea level, and 498 m above sea level, respectively).

In 2002, the project, which had begun several years before, on the will of the local councils to protect the area of the Lanza Valley, was carried out. On 30 April, the Regional Council recognised the establishment of “PLIS Valle del Lanza” protection area, and on 4 May, at the Trotto Mill, an agreement was signed between the municipalities of Malnate, Cagno, Valmorea and Bizzarone, to protect 655 hectares of their territory.

TRANSPORT

The easiest way to get to the beginning of the path is not by car, but by train. It is about 1.2 km from the station of Malnate. From Mendrisio, you can always return on the TiLo train to Varese, which stops in Stabio, Gaggiolo, Arcisate and Induno Olona. The cost of the ticket is CHF6.80.