Library exhibition commemorates 30 years since the fall of the Wall
The exhibition, set up in the 'Gianni Rodari' Library, has been inaugurated and will remain open for a week
The exhibition commemorates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In Cardano al Campo, at the municipal ‘Gianni Rodari’ Library, a series of panels have been prepared to remember the day that changed the course of the history of our continent.
The exhibition outside the townhall was inaugurated on Sunday 1 December, on the suggestion of the councillor of the majority party, Marco Merlin. Introduced by the curator Guido Giraudo and Francesco Maria Pannilini, in the presence of the full administration, it was then taken inside the library, where it will remain open to the public until 7 December.
