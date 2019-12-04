Varese News

In English

Library exhibition commemorates 30 years since the fall of the Wall

The exhibition, set up in the 'Gianni Rodari' Library, has been inaugurated and will remain open for a week

Muro di Berlino Cardano

The exhibition commemorates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In Cardano al Campo, at the municipal ‘Gianni Rodari’ Library, a series of panels have been prepared to remember the day that changed the course of the history of our continent.

The exhibition outside the townhall was inaugurated on Sunday 1 December, on the suggestion of the councillor of the majority party, Marco Merlin. Introduced by the curator Guido Giraudo and Francesco Maria Pannilini, in the presence of the full administration, it was then taken inside the library, where it will remain open to the public until 7 December.

di
Pubblicato il 04 dicembre 2019
Leggi i commenti

TAG ARTICOLO

Commenti

L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.

La community di VareseNews

Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti

Segnala Errore