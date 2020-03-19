Fairy tales coming to YouTube, for the children of Somma Lombardo
Remote reading for nursery school children, in the time of the Coronavirus
For the children at home from school because of the Coronavirus, the Councillor for Educational Policies, Culture, Leisure, Communication and Participation in Somma Lombardo, Raffaella Norcini, has introduced fairy tales on the YouTube channel “Città di Somma Lombardo”.
“We started this small service together with the nursery school teachers, and I’ve willingly recorded one myself at home,” Norcini explained. This approach is as good as any other to stay close not only to the children, but also to the parents, by keeping the little ones entertained for a while, in this period of quarantine, which is so difficult to deal with.
Everybody can take part in the initiative, so the Councillor is appealing to the citizens. “It might be a time to say that, if someone wants to send us a story that they’ve read, we’ll gladly publish the video and make it available to the citizens. We’re a multicultural society, it would be nice also to have stories from mums and grandmas whose culture is different; they could tell a story, instead of read a book.”
