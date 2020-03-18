Here comes the digital white night of culture
This evening from 9 pm to midnight the world of art and not only mobilizes to share an evening in company with the hashtags #NotteBiancaTw and #Litaliachiamo
The Italian culture in these days has moved onto the web. The closure by Ministerial Decree of museums, theatres, galleries, and places of culture does not stop the desire to share the beauty and as an initiative from the Digital Invasions comes the Digital White Night – Italy Called.
This evening (Friday, March 13) from 9 pm to midnight on all social networks (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) you can follow the hashtag #NotteBiancaTw and #Litaliachiamo.
“It is all worth it to keep us company,” explain the promoters of Digital Invasions, “to discover new forms of sociality with the many digital tools we have at our disposal: music, paintings, theatre shows, films, readings, photographs and everything you want to talk or tell about. Let’s turn a nice evening in company into a new way to experience a digital socialization, and maybe make it the beginning of incredible future projects.”
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
frabru su "Ora dobbiamo tirare fuori il meglio di noi"
Maria Paglia su Chiusi altri cinque valichi minori con la Svizzera. Alfieri: “Così non si può andare avanti"
ambroeus su Fontana: "Il Governo assicura la sua collaborazione per l'ospedale a Fiera di Milano"
Castegnatese ora Insu su "L'ospedale in Fiera é più veloce, funzionale ed economico"
Giorgio Martini Ossola su Chiusi altri cinque valichi minori con la Svizzera. Alfieri: “Così non si può andare avanti"
carlo196 su Chiusi altri cinque valichi minori con la Svizzera. Alfieri: “Così non si può andare avanti"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.