Here comes the digital white night of culture

The Italian culture in these days has moved onto the web. The closure by Ministerial Decree of museums, theatres, galleries, and places of culture does not stop the desire to share the beauty and as an initiative from the Digital Invasions comes the Digital White Night – Italy Called.

This evening (Friday, March 13) from 9 pm to midnight on all social networks (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) you can follow the hashtag #NotteBiancaTw and #Litaliachiamo.

“It is all worth it to keep us company,” explain the promoters of Digital Invasions, “to discover new forms of sociality with the many digital tools we have at our disposal: music, paintings, theatre shows, films, readings, photographs and everything you want to talk or tell about. Let’s turn a nice evening in company into a new way to experience a digital socialization, and maybe make it the beginning of incredible future projects.”