The lakeside promenade is being extended

Work is beginning on the lakeshore in Angera, to build new pedestrian and cycle paths to connect Piazzale Volta to the tennis court area in Viale Ungheria. The area (in front of the public gardens), has been cordoned off, to allow the planned work to start in the next few days.

“That area, which is now inaccessible, will become completely usable, and will connect up with a cycle path that will go from Via Campaccino, near the main road, Via Milano, to the pier,” Mayor Alessandro Molgora explained.

The work is part of a broader project that seeks to promote soft mobility in the town. “The hope for the future,” the Mayor concluded, “is to be able to create a cycle/pedestrian link between Ispra and Laveno, along the lake.”