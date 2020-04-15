How to build a bug hotel at home

In a period in which it is not possible to go out due to the ongoing sanitary emergency because of Covid-19, RTO park and Pineta park of Tradate thought to bring nature to the homes of children and adults through the construction of a bug hotel, shelters designed for insects and made with materials mainly of natural origin.

Everyone can build them giving way to fantasy and fun, following simple principles.

The initiative concretised by “Astro natura” as part of the project “Campo Aperto” is included in the section “Natura a casa tua” , a project launched by Pineta park in the middle of March which includes the publishing of contents inside the section of the website dedicated to children.

The publication will continue on the Facebook page of RTO park and Pineta park and will end in a couple of weeks.

The page “Download and do-it-yourself” of the website of Pineta park inside the section “Shelters, nest boxes and feeders” already welcomes 4 out of 5 projects.

Why a bug hotel?

Insects are a fundamental component of ecosystems thanks to their role of pollinators and not only. These invertebrates are decreasing both for the destruction of their habitat (ever more larger cities and fewer and fewer flower meadows) because they simply are missing environments unaltered by humans where they would find natural shelters.

Having a bug hotel in the garden or on the balcony means offer hospitality to an army of allies in the biological struggle against several infestations of plants as well as provide a valuable contribution to the defence of biodiversity.