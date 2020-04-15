How to build a bug hotel at home
The “Rile Tenore Olona park” and the “ Pineta park of Tradate” bring nature at home thanks to the construction of “do-it-yourself” shelters for insects
In a period in which it is not possible to go out due to the ongoing sanitary emergency because of Covid-19, RTO park and Pineta park of Tradate thought to bring nature to the homes of children and adults through the construction of a bug hotel, shelters designed for insects and made with materials mainly of natural origin.
Everyone can build them giving way to fantasy and fun, following simple principles.
The initiative concretised by “Astro natura” as part of the project “Campo Aperto” is included in the section “Natura a casa tua”, a project launched by Pineta park in the middle of March which includes the publishing of contents inside the section of the website dedicated to children.
The publication will continue on the Facebook page of RTO park and Pineta park and will end in a couple of weeks.
The page “Download and do-it-yourself” of the website of Pineta park inside the section “Shelters, nest boxes and feeders” already welcomes 4 out of 5 projects.
Why a bug hotel?
Insects are a fundamental component of ecosystems thanks to their role of pollinators and not only. These invertebrates are decreasing both for the destruction of their habitat (ever more larger cities and fewer and fewer flower meadows) because they simply are missing environments unaltered by humans where they would find natural shelters.
Having a bug hotel in the garden or on the balcony means offer hospitality to an army of allies in the biological struggle against several infestations of plants as well as provide a valuable contribution to the defence of biodiversity.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Damiano Franzetti su Ottantacinque casi di contagio al don Gnocchi di Malnate
Enzo Sarracino su Torna il Distretto 51
danilo_picciocchi su Ottantacinque casi di contagio al don Gnocchi di Malnate
Paolo52 su Gutierrez: "L'epidemia c'è ma è sotto controllo"
Renzo Stagni su A Robbio positivo oltre il 10% dei cittadini analizzati
Romano Antonio Anna Amodeo su Coronavirus, deceduta la paziente della Focris risultata positiva. La nipote: "Si faccia chiarezza"
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.