The open-air museum turns 4; Cristina Miedico “hands over the baton”

The Open-Air Museum of Angera has turned 4, and is officially saying goodbye to the curator of the Archaeology Museum, Cristina Miedico, one of the people who undoubtedly contributed most to its creation and to the promotion of local culture , with a variety of projects and initiatives (including conferences dedicated to archaeology, and rediscovery and enhancement projects, including that of the Bread of Angera). Cristina is leaving her position in Angera for a new assignment, which is taking her to Rome.

FIFTY SITES, 500 PARTICIPANTS IN THE LAST YEAR ALONE

Founded in 2016, on the decision of the administration of Mayor Molgora, whose goal was to create an innovative tool for the cultural and tourist promotion of the town, it has grown with time, opening as many as 50 sites of historical, artistic, ethnographic and landscape interest. Angera has the privilege of being home to the famous Visconti Fortress, an important monument with great tourist appeal, which is the property of the Borromeo family. The town also boasts a 15,000-year history, and a rich historical, artistic and natural heritage that deserved to be exploited. It is this that led to the idea of creating an open-air museum to present the countless highlights of the town and can be a useful tool for tourists.

The project of the open-air museum began after initial co-funding was provided by Lombardy Region, in 2014, and since then, it has always been supervised, at all stages of development and creation, by the Department of Culture and Tourism, together with the Civic Archaeological Museum, which oversaw its design and its scientific part, starting with in-depth historical, archaeological, artistic and cultural mapping, carried out in the territory of Angera. Many technicians and officials from the council were involved, and over time, the Open-Air Museum even became a community project; the inhabitants of Angera themselves became protagonists in its expansion, providing new information, documents, stories and objects, every year, which have extended it, with new sites and new stories. Over the last four years, a great number of visitors have followed the cultural, natural and wellness itineraries dedicated to the Open-Air Museum, which have been organised by the council and led by qualified tourist and environmental guides and sports instructors.

“The number of visitors reflects the great success of this cultural project, which arouses the interest of citizens and tourists. Last season, we organised 19 experiential guided tours, with a total of 500 participants, and over 5000 maps were distributed, for free visits to the sites of the Open-Air Museum,” said Valeria Baietti, the Councillor for Culture and Tourism. “Today, in accordance with tradition, we should have inaugurated the new sites. We can’t do it, because of the health emergency we’re going through, but we want to celebrate the Open-Air Museum anyway, collecting the unique moments that we’ve spent together over these years.”

FROM ANGERA TO ROME, A NEW ASSIGNMENT FOR CRISTINA MIEDICO

This year will be a very special birthday for the Museum in Angera. The curator, Cristina Miedico, has handed over the baton of coordinating the museum activities to Anna Bernardoni, who is specialised in the archaeology of the Roman Provinces, who, for three years, has collaborated with the Archaeological Museum of Angera, to welcome the public, and to study and publish the Pigorini Violini Ceruti collection, as the creator of content and guide for visits to the Open-Air Museum.

“Ten years is quite a long time, and it’s been an honour and a pleasure to work for the Civic Archaeological and Open-Air Museum of Angera; it has taught me a lot and allowed me to put myself to the test, with many different situations, trying out and putting into practice suggestions that come from studying, experience and continuous training in national and international contexts. Thanks to diligent collaboration and to a fortunate harmony between institutions, administrations, universities, the Monuments and Fine Arts Office, museums and research institutes in the area, we’ve been able to do a lot to protect and make the most of local cultural heritage, for and with the community, for and with schools, for and with commercial and hospitality businesses. Together, we’ve managed to promote the cultural life of this splendid corner of Lombardy, we’ve been able to create awareness among the inhabitants and visitors of the richness of the local heritage, we’ve managed to set an example to nearby councils, to create trust among the people, to develop important research projects thanks to the collaboration of many academics. I’m sure the administration and the new curator will be able to do the same, even better, I hope, and I’ll certainly leave a little piece of my heart with Angera and its inhabitants, who I’ll come back to see as soon as I can. When the health emergency is over, and we can start taking trips and walks again, the outlying areas and small museums, the places and landscapes traditionally not congested by queues, gatherings and over-tourism, will be able to play their cards in the best possible way and certainly for Angera, it’ll be a new opportunity to be discovered and to make the most of the heritage of stories and landscapes that they can offer.”

Cristina Miedico has said goodbye to Angera, now that her new assignment has brought her to Rome, as an expert in cultural policies for the “Scuola dei Beni e delle Attività Culturali Foundation”. “Over these five years, we’ve developed projects in synergy that have enriched our town, we’ve seen the conception and realisation of ideas, the inauguration of new installations, the sharing of experiences and satisfactions. We’re happy about the new assignment that Cristina has started, even though we’ll miss her, we’re losing a capable professional, but we know she’ll always be with us.”

A PARTY TO OFFICIALLY SAY GOODBYE

“When the emergency is over, we’ll say goodbye to Cristina with all of the people from Angera who knew her,” Valeria Baietti added. But the work of the Museum is not stopping! The extraordinary archaeological, historical-artistic and immaterial heritage of Angera, which is guarded by the municipal Museum, is going into the homes of the Italians, thanks to social media, even during the quarantine.

THE MUSEUMS ARE “OPEN” ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The Civic Museums of Angera page is active on Facebook, with the social campaign #ilMuseoinSalotto, Tales from the Archaeological Museum of Angera. In the posts online, the finds of the Museum come to life and are recounted, accompanying the reader on an exciting journey through time and space. It is a simple tale, with a solid foundation of careful scientific research, that presents objects that recount daily life, traditions, trade and spirituality in the ancient world, showing the great importance of Angera, from ancient times, and providing a topic for interesting, themed workshops, experiments, recipes and activities for adults and children, to keep them busy during the long days spent at home. During the weekend, the posts #RestandoaCasaScoproAngera allow a visit, by means of images, of the places of historical, artistic and natural interest in the Open-Air Museum of Angera, presenting curiosities about local history, rituals, ancient traditions and the products and craftsmanship of the town. For info and contacts: email infopoint@comune.angera.it