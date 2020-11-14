From nature to history, a flight to discover the RTO Park.

Two thousand seven hundred hectares, 12 municipalities and 3 streams. These are the numbers that speak about the Rile Tenore Olona Park (which is better known as the RTO), which is located along the middle section of the Olona River Valley, and which forms a natural lung of great importance, with a very long history.

In fact, the RTO Park preserves not only an important agricultural and woodland area, but also a vast historical, cultural and monumental heritage, contributing to the formation of a “green lung” in one of Lombardy’s most urbanised areas.

Inside this area, we can find the natural monument “Gonfolite e Forre dell’Olona” and the very important remains of Castelseprio and of the Monastery of Torba , which are both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and, in the case of Torba, also properties belonging to the Italian Environment Fund (FAI). In this video, in addition to these two places, we also show you the agricultural areas of Caronno Corbellaro.

Since 1 January 2019, the RTO Park has been managed by the “Pineta di Appiano Gentile e Tradate” Regional Park, becoming part of the new “Large Insubria Olona Green Area”, which we are presenting, with aerial images, and which also includes the Rugareto Park, which appeared in this video , the Medio Olona Park, which we flew over here , the Lanza Valley Park, which you can “visit” here , and the Pineta Park which we presented here.

Translated by Graziani Edoardo and Mura Denise

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook