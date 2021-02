Tai Chi declared UNESCO heritage, also in Varese

On 17 December 2020, UNESCO added Tai chi to its intangible cultural heritage list.

The definition of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity reminds us that human beings can do a lot for themselves and for other human beings.

The movements of Tai chi, which have been handed down over the centuries, have crossed the borders of their country of origin, China, and have united all practitioners in a common language that makes them breathe better and move more fluidly.

There are three schools in Varese that teach the Yang family-style Tai chi.

Translated by Adriana Bocse

Reviewed by Prof. Rolf Cook