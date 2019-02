The most beautiful small village, and the map of the competing villages

From Aga to Vergobbio: the VareseNews competition to find the most beautiful small village in Varese Province has begun. Readers have suggested a great number of villages, throughout the province, for inclusion.

We remind you that the largest and best known villages (such as Castiglione Olona and Sacro Monte in Varese) have been excluded from this first competition, just to promote knowledge and make the most of the micro-villages, hamlets and small places in the province.

Below, there is a map of all of the villages suggested by readers. The nomination phase will continue until Wednesday 20 February: it is still possible to suggest your favourite little villages in the comments section of this article, on social media, with #piccoloborgovn, and by emailing to turismo@varesenews.it.

The first round of voting will be on 21 February.

All of the small villages that have been suggested:

Aga, Arcumeggia, Azzio, Biegno, Boarezzo, Bregazzana, Brinzio, Brunello, Caldana, Caldè, Capronno, Casalzuigno, Cassano, Valcuvia, Castello Cabiaglio, Cavona, Cerro, Cheglio, Corgeno, Cuirone, Cuvio, Duno, Ghirla, Mercallo, Mondonico, Montegrino, Valtravaglia, Monterecchio, Monteviasco, Mulini di Gurone, Mustonate Olona, Oriano, Orino, Penasca, Piero, Pogliana, Rasa, San Michele, Sarigo, Sarona, Tornavento, Vararo, Velate, Vergobbio.