“Fiera del Disco” returns for the 39th edition

On Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April 2019 in Varese, there will be the 39th edition of Fiera del Disco, organized by Azrael Associazione Culturale with the sponsorship of the City of Varese. The event will be held at the Congress Centre of Hotel Una Varese (former Atahotel Varese) in Viale Albani 73 (Ippodromo Le Bettole area).

The Fiera del Disco has now become an unmissable event in Northern Italy for all fans and collectors of vinyl records and other audio and video media, who will have the opportunity to walk around and take a look at the stands, hunting for vinyls, CDs, DVDs and rare material from the 50’s to now. There will be about forty exhibitors from the Northern and Central Italy; there will be also the stands of the Vinyl Legacy Association and Late For The Sky, one of the oldest and most important Italian music magazines. Open to the public on both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free entry.

For further information: 335280642/3461832254, email: darius.maffioli@gmail.com. Facebook: Fiera del Disco Varese. Azrael Associazione Culturale.