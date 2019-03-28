Varese News

In English

“Fiera del Disco” returns for the 39th edition

The appointment is scheduled for Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April, at the Congress Centre of Una Hotel Varese

Generico 2018

On Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 April 2019 in Varese, there will be the 39th edition of Fiera del Disco, organized by Azrael Associazione Culturale with the sponsorship of the City of Varese. The event will be held at the Congress Centre of Hotel Una Varese (former Atahotel Varese) in Viale Albani 73 (Ippodromo Le Bettole area).

The Fiera del Disco has now become an unmissable event in Northern Italy for all fans and collectors of vinyl records and other audio and video media, who will have the opportunity to walk around and take a look at the stands, hunting for vinyls, CDs, DVDs and rare material from the 50’s to now. There will be about forty exhibitors from the Northern and Central Italy; there will be also the stands of the Vinyl Legacy Association and Late For The Sky, one of the oldest and most important Italian music magazines. Open to the public on both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free entry.

For further information: 335280642/3461832254, email: darius.maffioli@gmail.com. Facebook: Fiera del Disco Varese. Azrael Associazione Culturale.

di
Pubblicato il 28 marzo 2019
Leggi i commenti

TAG ARTICOLO

Commenti

L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.

La community di VareseNews

Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti

Segnala Errore