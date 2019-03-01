Spring Comes: It’s time to go on a diet

Spring is around the corner and it’s time to lose those extra kilos which winter often helps us to accumulate. In the past months, in fact, the cold has invited us to leave our home less and to avoid sports; at the same time, many of us have eaten more than we should, because of the many invitations to the home of relatives. Winter holidays have this downside. Now the sun is shining, the climate will become milder in the coming weeks and the time is perfect to start with good habits.

Lose weight without sacrifices

Those who have extra kilos have often accumulated them during several months, sometimes even over the years. So, in most cases, it is not a question of exceeding with food in an “important” way or of avoiding physical activity as much as possible. Instead, we are talking about a development that occurs slowly over time, one day you eat something too much, another day you sleep in front of the TV, yet another one you decide that that cake of the pastry is really too beautiful to leave it where it is. So, you don’t become fat overnight, it’s also true that you don’t lose weight in this way either. To make the belly flat, the legs toned and lose those extra pounds it is better to think that it will take time. The more the kilos, the more time needed to commit to lose them, making at least some sacrifices. However, we can lose the extra kilos by changing some of the bad habits that we have assumed over the years, limiting the sacrifices to be made as much as possible.

Avoid some foods, learn to consume some more than others

For many people, dieting is a real torture, especially if you decide to follow a drastic diet, which cuts significantly the calories to be taken every day, or which leads us to almost completely eliminate some foods. If we love salami and pasta, or if we become crazy about sweets, let’s avoid completely eliminating these foods from our diet, rather let’s learn to eat them wisely. So, yes to pasta, but maybe only once a day, for the other important meals of the day it is better to limit the intake of carbohydrates. If we love cold cuts, we prefer the less fatty ones, such as bresaola, or we consume smaller portions than usual. So, we will have to cut the calories, limiting the use of certain foods, instead favouring the portions of fruit and vegetables, possibly with the least amount of seasoning possible. If we prefer some vegetables, let’s try to prepare them in various ways.

Let’s help ourselves with supplements