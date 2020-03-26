“I choose the local area, I help the local area,” a showcase for farms

Product quality, attention to the local area territory, social aid and charity. These are the ingredients of the project “I choose the local area, I help the local area,” which was presented during a virtual press conference by the Mayor of Casciago, Mirko Reto, and by the Regional Councillor, Emanuele Monti.

THE PROJECT – “The idea came after the experiment begun in Casciago, called ‘Compri a Km 0, Rischi a Km 0’ (‘Buy locally, Risk locally’),” Reto explained. “I had a lot of people involved and a lot of answers, so I thought I’d extend it to all the whole province and even beyond. So I contacted Emanuele and together, with some friends who gave us fundamental technological support, we created a website/showcase that in 4 days has already reached about forty members.”

“This is an important service for our community,” said Monti, “which goes to help families, during this period of quarantine, and companies in the area that are obviously in economic difficulties.”

HOW IT WORKS – “The supplying will be done at home,” Monti and Reto emphasise. “The service is reserved for those who work in the sector, in Varese Province, and is totally free of charge. Companies in the agro-food chain, who wish to join, can write to info@scelgoilterritorio.it, giving the company name, photos or videos of the products available, a list of municipalities where they can provide a home delivery service, contact details (email, telephone, website) and opening days and times.”

SOLIDARITY – The project also has a charitable purpose and will help to provide financial support for the hospitals in the area. “Ten percent of the revenue from sales through ‘I choose the local area, I help the local area’ will contribute to fundraising for our hospitals,” Monti and Reto continued. “It is a common sense initiative to help the local area and farmers, but also to change the habits of the people. On Monday, 23 March, at 2 pm, we’re making the website available to the public; until then, it will be possible to register and join. We’ve contacted about seventy mayors from various territories; we hope that, in the coming days, lots of others will join. The farming associations Confagricoltura and Coldiretti have agreed to promote the project. We would like it to become a showcase for farms, agricultural and floriculture businesses and local products, even after the emergency, a way to achieve something positive from this situation, to promote our territories.”

THE CONTACTS

www.scelgoilterritorio.it

mail info@scelgoilterritorio.it