Cinema returns with a drive-in, the experiment begins in Lombardy

Back to the past, for films of the future. The world of cinema is facing up to the coronavirus emergency, as a result of which, theatres were closed months ago, but now, a vintage experience might be introduced, with a drive-in.

Lombardy Region is working on the first trial cinema, where people can watch from their own cars; the pilot project will open in the Vittoriale degli Italiani, Gabriele D’Annunzio’s house-museum that overlooks Lake Garda. “In our annual programme, we had already planned to create a drive-in cinema,” explained the Councillor for Autonomy and Culture, Stefano Bruno Galli, “which is interesting in itself, but which, today, is even more topical, as it enables you enjoy cinema safely.”

For the pilot project, then, the setting will be worthy of a great occasion. “Last year, we began, with Councillor Galli, to plan the flooring of the Amphitheatre, also for a drive-in cinema,” Guerri explained. “Now, the disaster of the Coronavirus has made the project of the drive-in cinema at the Vittoriale even more urgent.” The project is for a facility that can host a drive-in cinema, with 50-60 spaces, for an audience of more than one hundred.

Thus, the venue for the first drive-in cinema in Lombardy is evocative, but it will also be a return to the past. “D’Annunzio, who was one of the first to have a private cinema built in his house, would be happy, like me, to show this sign of vitality and of a revival of the joy of living,” the Councillor concluded.