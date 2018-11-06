EasyJet to connect Italy with the Red Sea again
The airline company reopens the route to the Red Sea, after years of geopolitical instability in the area: from this winter, passengers will be able to depart twice a week to Hurghada
EasyJet reopens the direct route from Malpensa to Hurghada, on the Red Sea. The new connection “proves the commitment of the company to restore the flows of tourism between the two countries”, says the UK airline company in a note.
Since the beginning of the decade, tourism to Egypt has suffered a sharp decline in attractiveness, due to geopolitical instability following terrorist actions and the “Arab Springs”, now archived. However, a recovery can be seen.
The flight to Hurghada “therefore has an important strategic value for the EasyJet Network, for the Italian territory and the exchanges with Egypt. It represents a major investment in the tourist and economic attractiveness of the country and an opportunity for Italian passengers to return to booking their winter holidays on the Red Sea which has been included as a safe destination again.”
The direct flight between Milan and Hurghada operates twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays – during the winter season.
«We are proud to go back to fly from Italy to Egypt, reconnecting the two countries and promoting new tourism and business opportunities», commented Francois Bachetta, the executive director of EasyJet for Italy. «It is the right time to restart working on the country and in particular on the Red Sea tourist destinations that have been blocked to Italian travellers for many years. Egypt has always been one of the most strategic and important destinations for EasyJet: being able to go back to connect the two countries is a source of pride and satisfaction for us. The opening of this route shows once again the sensitivity and attention of EasyJet to the evolution of the tourism industry».
