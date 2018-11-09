Enhanced Urban transport in the University district
Since Monday, November 5, on an experimental basis, Autolinee varesine has increased its service in the morning rush hour.
Reinforced public transports in the Bizzozzero University district. From November 5, 2018
Autolinee varesine introduced, on an experimental basis, three extra services of the C route, dedicated to the University of Insubria. The “Uninsubria services” are operated in the morning rush hour with the following times: 8:16, 8:36 and 8:50. We are dealing with direct routes without intermediate stops, which start from Corso Moro and via Morosini/libreria mondadori and arrive directly to the stop in via Monte Generoso, with the exception of the internal detour to Bustecche/largo Deledda.
“Such bus routes allow to shorten the travel time and increase the frequency of the line in a time of great influx to the Campus of Bizzozero of the University of Insubria” explains Professor Elena Maggi, mobility manager of the University. “This service, if successful, will be guaranteed on a permanent basis. We are also trying to strengthen the service in the time bands 9-10 and 16-18 both on line C and on line E and, on the latter point, we found a potential opening by the City of Varese and the Local Public Transport Agency of the area Como-Lecco-Varese, to which we proposed possible solutions that are being considered, “concludes the professor.
