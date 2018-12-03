Arts and Crafts: everything is ready for the 23rd year
The fair starts on Saturday, 1 December, with more than 3000 exhibition stands, 150,000 types of products, from 100 countries.
The twenty-third arts and crafts exhibition (Artigiano in Fiera) starts on Saturday, 1 December: in Fieramilano (Milan’s exhibition centre in Rho-Pero), for nine days, there will be more than 3000 stands, and 150,000 types of products, from 100 countries, in an area of 340,000m2. The inauguration of the exhibition, which is promoted by Ge.Fi. – Gestione Fiere SpA, is being held on the same day, at 12 noon, in the Africa events area (pavilion 5).
The ceremony will be attended by the chairman of “Artigiano in Fiera”, Antonio Intiglietta, the CEO of Fieramilano, Fabrizio Curci, the chairwoman of the Management Committee of “Artigiano in Fiera”, Maria Teresa Azzola, the Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity, Ghada Wali, the General Secretary of the Craft Federation in Tunisia, Hichem Houidhek, the promoter of Ferronerie d’Art (a business and community in Madagascar), Violette Ralalaseheno, the CEO of E4Impact Foundation, Frank Cinque, and Stefano Salina, on behalf of the training agencies.
With this opening event, “Artigiano in Fiera” seeks to promote the beginning of a new form of cooperation (with an agreement with Egypt, Tunisia and Madagascar) aimed at developing: a network between Italian and African craft businesses, with particular attention to young people, women and the theme of innovation; cooperation between craft organisations and professional trainers, with the involvement of important Italian institutions (Formaper – Special training company of the Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Monza-Brianza and Lodi, Galdus – Social Cooperative for Education, Training and Work, Capac – Commerce and Tourism Polytechnic, Energheia – Social Enterprise, Afol Metropolitana); collaborations with universities, aimed at managerial and entrepreneurial training that supports business start-ups, with the help of E4impact.
