A water “trench” to defend Monte Martica from the (possible) return of fire
A network of 2500 metres of hose and 5 tanks bringing water to the top of Monte Martica; this is what has been built following fears of the wind rekindling the flames on Wednesday.
There is a new aqueduct on Monte Martica. In fact, there are two. They have been built by the men and women of the civil defence on a long and tiring day of waiting. The waiting was for the Föhn, the warm wind that could reach as much as 70 km/h tomorrow on these mountains, that everyone fears might rekindle the fire.
There are still many areas on the mountain, where the hot embers are smouldering. The work of clearing went on throughout the day (here we explain what was done and why it is important), but the fire covered 350 hectares, which is impossible to clear completely in 24 hours.
So, today, people are preparing for the worst (the return of a fire front), by bringing water to the top of Monte Martica, with what is commonly called a water chain. This operation is easy to say, but very difficult to carry out. It is a long chain of tanks, pumps and hoses that bring water up to the top of the mountain to fight the fire. Here, two have been made: one that rises from the peat bog in Ganna, along Path 15, and another that reaches the top, from Valicci. In total, there are five large tanks, which can hold thousands of litres of water, which are refilled by a network of about 2500 metres of tubes, which alternate with a series of valves that allow hoses of the forest fire prevention system to be attached also along the paths.
The wind may bring with it another problem, that of keeping the helicopters and planes on the ground. If the wind should be too strong, these aircraft will be forced to stay on the ground, and therefore, what has been built today might be the only means of containing the flames.
So tomorrow, in the worst case scenario, the war against the fire will be fought in the trenches. “But let’s hope it turns out to be just a large exercise,” say those at the base camp.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Mariangela Gerletti su Sp61 pericolosa ma Provincia e Prefettura dicono no all'autovelox fisso
beth su Monte Martica, il vento soffia ma non riaccende l'incendio
Felice su “La manovra economica non risolve i veri problemi del Paese”
Felice su Aumenta il numero dei varesini che se ne vanno all'estero: sono 55mila
emilio_denunzio su “C’è una vite nella pastasciutta”, il Comune chiede spiegazioni
carlo_colombo su Sp61 pericolosa ma Provincia e Prefettura dicono no all'autovelox fisso
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.