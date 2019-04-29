On the Road Art Gallery presents Davids_Draws
The first solo exhibition of the artist at the Spazio Progetto 96
The Cultural Association, On the Road Art Gallery, presents at the Spazio Progetto 96 in Via Postcastello 10 (inner courtyard) in Gallarate, the exhibition “# Louder” by Davids_Draws, the first solo exhibition of the artist who, although a newcomer, is attracting much interest among contemporary art users. The critical presentation will be by Federica Armiraglio and Fabrizio Galli.
His works turn towards an art that stimulates individual perceptive abilities, through the awareness of a free and spontaneous artistic expression.
“Davids_Draws, a young emerging artist,” states Fabrizio Galli, “with this exhibition brings a breath of freshness to Gallarate with his works of doodle art, literally the art of scribbling. His spontaneous gestures, also documented in a video, include in themselves, imagination that becomes creativity through a personal trait that results in representative fantastic images, in an introspective analysis, of the unconscious personality of the artist, without neglecting a captivating aesthetic result that gives rise to an incomparable and strictly personal work.”
Federica Armiraglio is the curator and author of the exhibition catalogue. The exhibition, which runs until 11th May, can be visited from Thursday to Saturday from 4pm to 7pm. Visits on other days, including Sundays, are appointment-only and can be booked by calling Fabrizio Galli 338-7617034 or Silvana Papa 339-8642458.
