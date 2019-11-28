All Nippon Airways introduces a direct flight from Milan Malpensa to Tokyo Haneda

In spring 2020, All Nippon Airways (ANA), which has been Japan’s largest airline and 5-Star carrier for seven consecutive years, is reintroducing a connection between Italy and Japan, with a new direct flight from Milan Malpensa to Tokyo Haneda Airport.

The company will shortly be announcing the starting date of the service, the type of aircraft and the flight schedule, and expects to begin sales in mid-December 2019.

With the 2020 summer schedule, ANA will be operating five new flights from Tokyo Haneda Airport to Milan, Istanbul, Moscow, Shenzhen and Stockholm. With the addition of these new routes, the total number of international cities served by ANA will increase to 52*, thus expanding the company’s presence at Haneda Airport, which is located just 30 minutes from the city centre, and which has excellent connections.

“We are witnessing a growing demand on the part of visitors to Japan, and ANA is increasing its international connections through the growth of Haneda Airport,” said Seiichi Takahashi, ANA’s Senior Vice President. “These new routes are going to increase opportunities and convenience for passengers flying into Japan from all around the world, which will bring a significant benefit to our dual hub strategy.

“In recent years ANA has served Italian passengers through European hubs, and now that there is great interest in Japan, we are announcing our direct flight from Milan to Tokyo,” Viviana Reali, the Country Manager for Italy, added. ”Italian passengers will not only be able to experience ANA’s service philosophy, which can be summed up in the word ‘omotenashi’ – special attention to the guest and his wishes, even before they have been expressed – but, once they arrive in Tokyo Haneda, they will also be able to continue on to one of the more than 40 ANA destinations within Japan, such as Osaka, Sapporo, Okinawa, Fukuoka, to name just a few of the best known.”