A park devoted to dogs: inaugurated the “Parco Biscotto”

An area devoted to dogs and to their owners. The mayor, the assessor and the members of the association “Banda Biscotti” took part in the inauguration of the park in the Piazza Mafalda di Savoia, in Masnago.

A project that was thought a few months ago and realized thanks to the perseverance and the willpower of the association, supported by the municipality in Varese to realize it.

At the ribbon-cutting there were the mayor Davide Galimberti, the assessors Dino De Simone, Andrea Civati, together with the deputy of the political party “Italia Viva”, Maria Chiara Gadda, who proposed on this occasion to apply the anti-waste law also on pet food. Although the park is still not entirely complete, since the trees, the pavement, the lighting and the fountain are missing, it is fully working and welcomes dozens and dozens of people coming from Varese and not only from this city who meet to spend time together and to allow their dogs to play.