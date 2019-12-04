A park devoted to dogs: inaugurated the “Parco Biscotto”
In Masnago, a park has been inaugurated and devoted to the people who want to allow their dogs run in freedom
An area devoted to dogs and to their owners. The mayor, the assessor and the members of the association “Banda Biscotti” took part in the inauguration of the park in the Piazza Mafalda di Savoia, in Masnago.
A project that was thought a few months ago and realized thanks to the perseverance and the willpower of the association, supported by the municipality in Varese to realize it.
At the ribbon-cutting there were the mayor Davide Galimberti, the assessors Dino De Simone, Andrea Civati, together with the deputy of the political party “Italia Viva”, Maria Chiara Gadda, who proposed on this occasion to apply the anti-waste law also on pet food. Although the park is still not entirely complete, since the trees, the pavement, the lighting and the fountain are missing, it is fully working and welcomes dozens and dozens of people coming from Varese and not only from this city who meet to spend time together and to allow their dogs to play.
TAG ARTICOLO
La community di VareseNews
Loro ne fanno già parte
Ultimi commenti
Felice su Aldo Taddeo, l'uomo delle crisi che non ne ha risolta una
Felice su Colpi alle sale slot: "Rapinatori giovani ma pronti a tutto"
Il MATOCCO su Sfratto delle associazioni d’arma, il centrodestra ne fa un caso politico
carlo196 su Sfratto delle associazioni d’arma, il centrodestra ne fa un caso politico
Il MATOCCO su Al Del Ponte aperta la banca del latte materno
Giovy Milano su Lidia Macchi, presentato il ricorso in Cassazione
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di VareseNews.it, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.