DigitaLife was featured on Tg2 Weekend

On Saturday, 16th February, Tg2 broadcasted a long in-depth look at the film DigitaLife, produced by Varesenews with Rai Cinema. The weekly program Tg2 Weekend, dedicated several minutes to the film directed by Francesco Raganato, which shows how the Internet and the digital world have changed everyday life. The director, who was present in the studio, was interviewed by the journalist Simona Burattini.

Here you can see the entire episode of Tg2 Weekend, which was aired on 16th February. The story about Digitalife starts at the seventh minute.

During the report, some of the 50 stories in the film were featured, covering different topics, like Riccardo Comerio‘s 4.0 factory, the school created with the Terre Des Hommes’ Foundation which, thanks to the Internet, brought children to class in Nicaragua. And even the story of Andrea Pagliaro who, due to an illness, could not attend school, but was virtually present in class thanks to a robot. But also featured the story of the athlete Sara Bartolasi who, thanks to Elmec and 3D printing, found her ideal seat in a canoe.

Digitalife is still being broadcast in Italian cinemas. Next 4th March it will be screened at the Cinemino in Milan and at the Cinema “Guido Moretti” in Pietra Ligure, while on 14th March it will be shown at the Milano Digital Week. The entire programme of screenings is available at www.digitalife.org.